McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

