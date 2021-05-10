Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $168.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average of $192.69. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.