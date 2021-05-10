WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,206.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,933.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

