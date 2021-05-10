Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 977 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.