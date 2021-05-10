Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $370.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $375.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

