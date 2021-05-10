DDD Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 330,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Atlas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Atlas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

