Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Boosted by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.