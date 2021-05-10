Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 85,345 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 225.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.06% of The Hershey worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $168.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

