Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.98

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 2467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 45.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

