Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $263.99

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.99 and last traded at $262.02, with a volume of 2069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.