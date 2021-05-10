TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $44.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,220,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.