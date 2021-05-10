Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $133.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

