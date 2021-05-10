Raymond James Cuts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $50.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

EVER has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $31.90 on Monday. EverQuote has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $908.35 million, a P/E ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,718 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EverQuote by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

