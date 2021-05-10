SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.