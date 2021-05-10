Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $274.04 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.