JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $249.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

Shares of AON opened at $258.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.90. AON has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in AON by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

