Intrua Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.79 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

