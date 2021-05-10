Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

