SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.90.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $220.40 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.