Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 60,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

