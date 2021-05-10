Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $280,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $856,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.95 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.