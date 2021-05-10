Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

SNOW opened at $206.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $192.41 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

