Morgan Stanley Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $42.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 345,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 741,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

