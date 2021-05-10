SHPING Price Hits $0.0033 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $1.93 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 117.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00107435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.26 or 0.09345491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050594 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

