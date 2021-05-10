Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

KOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. Koppers has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

