Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.