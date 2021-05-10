Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 7,700 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hologic were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

HOLX opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

