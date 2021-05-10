Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $1,530.82 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $1,530.82 or 0.02651141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $717,502.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00068655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 154.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00248125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $682.70 or 0.01182328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00749164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.86 or 0.99930740 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

