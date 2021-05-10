DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Reaches $7.85 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. DeFiner has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $200,426.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00065772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00107435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.53 or 0.00809696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.26 or 0.09345491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050594 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

