Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $798.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

