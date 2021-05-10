Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $857.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.18 and a 1-year high of $901.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $847.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

