Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $69.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

