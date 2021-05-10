Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $364,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.