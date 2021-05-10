Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $440,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.98 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $160.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.