L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $238.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

