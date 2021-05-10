Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $483,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $63.07 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

