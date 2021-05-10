Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,892 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. CDW comprises about 1.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $174.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

