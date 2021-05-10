FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of FMC worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FMC by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in FMC by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FMC by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in FMC by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $120.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

