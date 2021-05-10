Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $104,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

