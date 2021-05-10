Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Invests $25.93 Million in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 516,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,000. Berkeley Lights makes up about 4.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 266,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

