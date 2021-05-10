Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

HDV opened at $99.26 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88.

