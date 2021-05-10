Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $46.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

