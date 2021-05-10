Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,648 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,847. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $315.01 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $315.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

