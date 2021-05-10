LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Cap of $29.75 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $29.75 million and $22,180.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.