ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.