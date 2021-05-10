ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.