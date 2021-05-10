Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

