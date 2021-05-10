Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

ITRI stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

