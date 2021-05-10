ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

