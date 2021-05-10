MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

MSTR stock opened at $621.00 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,170.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $677.71 and its 200-day moving average is $531.44.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

