Morgan Stanley Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $60.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBG. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hub Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

